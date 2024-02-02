ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

