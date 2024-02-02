Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $36.81

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.81, but opened at $34.99. Atlanticus shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATLC

Atlanticus Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.