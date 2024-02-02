Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 177,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $882,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 57.7% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

