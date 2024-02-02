Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,384 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 490.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 69.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $604.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $546.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.70. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

