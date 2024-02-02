Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after acquiring an additional 761,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CSGP stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

