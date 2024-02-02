Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 5.04% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MARB opened at $19.69 on Friday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $69.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

