AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.70

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 119.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $178.15 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

