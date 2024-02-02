Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 7,456 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $96.16. The company had a trading volume of 317,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,093. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

