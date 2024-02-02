Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.04% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $19,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

