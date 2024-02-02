Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,876 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 3.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $48,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

RTM traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 77,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $185.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

