Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $26,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

IUSB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

