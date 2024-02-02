Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $25.42 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $25,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,152,000 after buying an additional 3,034,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 265,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,166,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.47. 106,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,397. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

