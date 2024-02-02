Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA ROUS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $482.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

