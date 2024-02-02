Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,039 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 114,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.86. 1,726,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $245.04. The company has a market cap of $345.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

