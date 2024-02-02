Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $109,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,410,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,193,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,624,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.15. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.