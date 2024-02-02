AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of AXS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 116,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,169,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,587,000 after acquiring an additional 207,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,274,000 after acquiring an additional 190,417 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 72,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,091,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,601,000 after purchasing an additional 143,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

