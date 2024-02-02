Axos Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.39 Per Share (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $6.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.85. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Axos Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 508.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

