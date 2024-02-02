Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.07) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.19). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,140,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 104,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

