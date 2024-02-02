BABB Market Cap Tops $8.51 Million (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. BABB has a total market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $47,395.33 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BABB has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One BABB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BABB Profile

BABB’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 84,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,499,985,000 tokens. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BABB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

