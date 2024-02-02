Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Badger Meter by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 20.9% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $145.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.29.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

