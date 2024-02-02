Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 244,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Balchem by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,128,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Balchem by 98,059.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 765,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,216,000 after acquiring an additional 764,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $142.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $150.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.76%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

