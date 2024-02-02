Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of BLDP opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 42,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

