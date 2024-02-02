Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $42.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.47. Bancorp has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 208,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 133,935 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

