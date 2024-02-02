Bank of America Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $73.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.42.

UBER opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a PE ratio of 136.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

