Bank of America Upgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $153.00.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $179.07 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $76.69 and a 1 year high of $179.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

