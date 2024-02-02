Barclays Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $57.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Olin Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of OLN stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,378 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,062 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

