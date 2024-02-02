Barclays Increases Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $22.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Stock Up 3.2 %

NOMD stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 63,465 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 48,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.