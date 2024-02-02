Barclays PLC Has $52.93 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,048 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $52,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. UBS Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.