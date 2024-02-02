Barclays PLC Has $58.23 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,990 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $58,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

