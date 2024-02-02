Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $66,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $77.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

