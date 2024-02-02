Barclays PLC Purchases 29,317 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,317 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Workday worth $50,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 705.5% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 4,270.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Workday by 24.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $294.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.17. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $298.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

