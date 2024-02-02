Barclays Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $128.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on H. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.31.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $130.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.22. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $133.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $2,776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 465,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

