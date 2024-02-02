Barclays Upgrades Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Alvotech from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALVO

Alvotech Stock Up 1.3 %

ALVO stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Alvotech has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alvotech will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alvotech by 11,969.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.