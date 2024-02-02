Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) PT Raised to $8.75

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 4.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 256,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

