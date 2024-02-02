Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of ATGE opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 143.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,594 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.