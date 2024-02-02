BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $39.43. 1,055,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,683. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

