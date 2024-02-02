BCE (NYSE:BCE) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $40.88 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile



BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

