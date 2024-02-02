Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.36, but opened at $28.75. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 230,501 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,971,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $939.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

