Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,816,000 after acquiring an additional 378,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,081. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.50 and its 200-day moving average is $254.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

