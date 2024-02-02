Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) PT Raised to $77.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BELFB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BELFB

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $68.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.57.

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 9.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.