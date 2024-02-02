Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.09. 622,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,061,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on BYON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BYON
Beyond Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Beyond
In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,966.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Beyond Company Profile
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Brinker International throws a high-volume continuation signal
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Tractor Supply Company can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.