Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 416,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,274 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $24,489,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $3,358,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

