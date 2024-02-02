Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECH. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.89.

Shares of TECH traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.04. 416,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,879. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

