Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $42,845.76

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $42,845.76 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $840.46 billion and $19.72 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.00551045 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00163378 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00019801 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,615,950 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
