BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Capitalization of $779.64 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $779.64 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001303 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001421 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003256 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002015 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002084 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
