BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,187,004.96 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,552,329 shares in the company, valued at $421,102,381.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,942 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $2,335,408.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $455,852.04.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $888,037.69.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $544,894.68.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,202,702.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,206.00.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $16.50 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 220,320 shares during the period.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

