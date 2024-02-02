Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 729,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,653. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 217.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

