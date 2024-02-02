Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.26. 729,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,653. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

