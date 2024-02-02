Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) PT Raised to $14.50

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OBDC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.49 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 52.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

