bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in bluebird bio by 597.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,379 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 236.0% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in bluebird bio by 180.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,965,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

